Ralph Franklin Paul, Jr.

Ralph “Frank” Franklin Paul, Jr. was born to Genevieve (Branstiter) and Ralph Franklin Paul on September 5, 1943, in Washington Township, Harrison County, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm southeast of Persia and attended Shelby-Tennant High School, graduating with the Class of 1962.

On February 15, 1964, Frank married the love of his life, Connie Ann Havick. Together they made their home near Shelby, where they farmed and raised their three children: Kimberly, Robert, and Karen.

In November of 1966, Frank enlisted in the Army National Guard. He proudly served his country for five and a half years, completing training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and Fort Ord, California, where he qualified as an expert on the 81-millimeter mortar. In 1968, his unit was activated, and he was deployed to Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta. During his service, Frank was twice awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat and earned the Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device for heroism under enemy fire. His courage, leadership, and selfless devotion to duty exemplified the highest traditions of military service.

Following his return home, Frank resumed farming despite injuries sustained during the war. He remained deeply committed to his community, serving on the Shelby School Board, as Commander and Vice Commander of the Shelby American Legion Post 240, and as president of the Shelby Methodist Church board. He also faithfully read the names of deceased veterans during Shelby’s Memorial Day observances for many years and played an important role in preserving the former Shelby School building for future generations. Outside of these roles, Frank enjoyed hobbies such as tractor pulling and snowmobiling.

Frank passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at his home in Persia, Iowa attaining the age of 82 years, 9 months, and 25 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Ralph Paul; brother, Robert Lee Paul; and brothers-in-law, Ivan Nelson and Keith Wilson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Connie Paul of Persia, IA; children, Kim (Bill) Schwery of Harlan, IA, Robert (Keri) Paul of Johnston, IA, Karen (Brad) Costigan of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Nelson of Shelby, IA, Cheryl (Dale) Moore of Cedar Rapids, IA, Linda Wilson of Cedar Rapids, IA; other relatives and many friends.

An 11:00 AM Funeral Service was officiated by Rev. Celeste Grudle on Friday, July 10, 2026 at Shelby United Methodist Church in Shelby, Iowa. Dale Schroder, Bill Iwen, Chad Plambeck, and Robert McLaughlin served as honorary casket bearers. Elizabeth Bertram, Jacob Blum, Joseph Paul, Laura Paul, Colin Costigan, and Dylan Costigan served as casket bearers. A burial with military rites was officiated by Shelby American Legion Post Number 240 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard at Shelby Cemetery following the services.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.