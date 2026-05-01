Ramona Case visitation with family will be held on Wed,.July 8, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m., all at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs., July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manning by Rev. Shane Deman. Sacred Heart Choir and Anne Muhlbauer, Organist will provide the music. Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel Hinners, Byron Gorden, Dan Case, Rodney Case and Terry Case. Casket Bearers are Jamey Hinners, Dan Dawson, Dave Jacobs, William Slauter, Michael Kimmen, Gary Jacobs, Mark Jacobs and Denny Grote. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Manning.

Ramona Magdalen, daughter of Lawrence and Hilda (Schumacher) Kimmen, was born on February 23, 1930, in Earling, Iowa. She grew up near Earling and attended country school through the elementary grades before attending St. Paul’s Catholic School in Defiance, where she graduated in 1947. Ramona then received her teaching certificate and taught at a rural school for one year.

On February 28, 1949, Ramona was united in marriage with Eugene Joseph Case at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Three children were born to this union. Ramona and Gene farmed in the Logan and Westphalia areas before moving to Manning in December of 1953. Ramona was a homemaker while her children were young. She returned to the workforce in 1964, working at the L.R. Nelson manufacturing plant in Manning until retiring in 1978.

Ramona and Gene loved to travel. They vacationed in Europe, including Switzerland, as well as Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and throughout the United States. In her spare time, Ramona enjoyed fancy needlework, playing cards, and gardening. She planted, grew, canned, and froze fruits and vegetables for her family to enjoy during the winter months.

Ramona was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society, sang in the choir, and participated in Ladies Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Gene died in October of 2019. Ramona remained in their home until January of 2021, when she moved to Manning Senior Assisted Living. She later moved to the Friendship Home in Audubon in May of 2026. It was there that she died on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the age of 96 years, 4 months, and 9 days.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Case; daughter, Jeanine Hinners; two grandsons at birth, Brent Kuestermeyer and Adam Case; sisters, Phyllis (Richard) Grote and Bonnie (Charles) Jacobs; brothers, Kenneth (Darlene) Kimmen, Raymond Kimmen, Michael Kimmen, and Alvin Kimmen; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard (Margaret) Case, Tom (Marie) Case, and Frank (Mary) Case.

Ramona is survived by her daughter, Linda “Lynn” Case of Keyport, NJ; son, Robert (Dolores) Case of Horizon City, TX; four grandchildren: Brett (Carly) Case, Khristina Case, Jamey Hinners, and Nicole (William) Slauter; five great-grandchildren: Matilda Case, Destiny Case, Fallyn Breeze Rahn, Gavin Slauter, and Drake Slauter; step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Kimmen of Dunlap; sisters-in-law, Ellen Kimmen of Hastings, MN, Judy Kimmen of Denison, Gail Kimmen of Isabella, MO, and Betty Kimmen of Dunlap; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.