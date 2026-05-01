Raymond McLaughlin

Raymond (Ray) P. McLaughlin, 88, of Marshalltown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Raymond Paul McLaughlin, son of John and Margaret (Gessert) McLaughlin, was born on June 18, 1937, in Defiance, Iowa. He was one of eleven children and grew up in Walnut, Iowa, where he graduated from Walnut High School.

Following graduation, Ray answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army as a medical specialist. Over the course of his six years of service, he was stationed in Germany. After returning home, Ray found his calling as a small business owner and ultimately as the owner of Harold’s Club, in Harlan, Iowa. Ray enjoyed his family and hosted many family Christmas celebrations.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Virginia, Frances, Robert, Roland, Maxine, and Sharon; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law Mick Anderson, Kathy McLaughlin, Bill Cunningham, and Kris McLaughlin.

Left to honor his memory are his siblings: Arlene (Ed) Andersen of Rochester, Minnesota; Ed McLaughlin of Fremont, Nebraska; Marge (Wade) Crow of Omaha, Nebraska; and Joe (Mary) McLaughlin of Mission, Texas; along with his brother-in-law Norman Sorrells of Walnut, Iowa; sister-in-law Jan McLaughlin of Omaha, Nebraska; and a cherished circle of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.