Rebecca Ann “Becky” Miller was born on December 11, 1960, in Harlan, Iowa, to Lavern and Colleen (Schwiesow) Daeges. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and graduated from Harlan Community Schools in 1979. While in school, she competed in gymnastics and began working at Harlan National Bank through the school’s T&I program-sparking what would become a lifelong passion and career in banking.

On July 2, 1983, Becky married Randy Miller at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. Together, they built a life rooted in love and family, raising their two daughters, Ashley and Leah, on their family farm outside of Portsmouth.

Becky continued working at Harlan National Bank for many years before eventually joining Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, where she led the Harlan branch until her recent retirement. She was deeply respected in her field, serving for many years on the bank’s board of directors and holding positions on other boards and committees, including the Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation.

Becky had a genuine heart for serving others and giving back to the communities she loved. She faithfully served on her church finance board for several years, offering her time and talents in meaningful ways. She also found joy in teaching local high school driver’s education classes about finances, helping students build confidence and gain real-life financial understanding.

Outside of work, Becky found joy in the simple things-being outdoors, walking, golfing, landscaping, growing flowers, and caring for her lawn. She loved bowling and was active in both couples and women’s leagues, traveling to state tournaments and making lifelong friendships along the way. She enjoyed attending Major League Baseball games and live music, especially outdoor country and rock concerts.

More than anything, Becky treasured being a grandmother. She adored her four grandchildren, with one more on the way, and found so much happiness in time spent with them-giving Bobcat rides, pushing them on the swing set, hosting movie nights with popcorn and M&Ms, and never missing a chance to sneak them their favorite treats while cheering them on at their many activities.

Becky will be remembered for her strength, her steady presence, and the wholehearted way she showed up for the people she loved.

Becky passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 65 years, 4 months, and 19 days.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Colleen Daeges; her brothers, Nick Daeges and Ron Daeges; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Helen Miller; and her cherished friend and sister-in-law, Lisa Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Randy Miller of Panama, IA; daughters, Ashley (Adam) Bunge of Grimes, IA, and Leah (Jesse) Blum of Earling, IA; her beloved grandchildren, Landon, Nora, Andrew, and Ada, with one more on the way; siblings, Steve (Sue) Daeges of Council Bluffs, IA, Joe (Joy) Daeges of Irwin, IA, and Bill Daeges of Omaha, NE; ** along with many other relatives and dear friends.

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Rev. Michael Antoh on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. Becky’s grandchildren: Landon Bunge, Nora Bunge, Andrew Bunge, and Ada Blum served as honorary pallbearers. A burial was held following the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth, Iowa.

PauleyJones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.