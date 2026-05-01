Rep. Feenstra: A historic investment for the 185th Air Refueling Wing

This week marks a victorious step forward for Northwest Iowa and our national security.

I am honored to share that I have secured $38.5 million in federal funding for the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City – an investment that represents one of the largest military funding construction wins in the country this year. This funding was included in the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations package that has now passed the House Appropriations Committee, and it brings us closer than ever to delivering on a promise made more than two decades ago.

In 2003, the 185th Air Refueling Wing took on a new and vital mission: operating the KC-135 Stratotanker, a specialized aircraft that refuels our military planes midair to maximize efficiency and military readiness. This mission is a cornerstone of our national defense. As we engage in operations around the world, the KC-135 plays a critical role in supporting fighter aircrafts, extending their range, and ensuring the safety of American forces and our closest allies.

However, when that mission changed, the infrastructure at Sioux Gateway Airport was not upgraded.

The 185th has been operating without a runway capable of supporting the full weight of the KC-135 at takeoff. This has resulted in significant runway degradation, repeated and costly repairs, and the need for operational waivers to carry out routine missions. Despite these setbacks, the nearly 1,000 Airmen of the 185th have performed their duties with excellence, earning national recognition and maintaining one of the strongest records in the Air National Guard.

Their resilience despite these setbacks is nothing short of remarkable and truly exemplifies the best of Northwest Iowa, but it is long past time that we match their dedication and provide them with the resources they deserve.

Since being elected to Congress, I have made it my top priority to be a strong voice in advocating and securing the funding needed to modernize this critical infrastructure. This $38.5 million investment is a step forward in finally replacing and upgrading the runway and constructing the necessary aircraft parking ramp. These improvements will allow the 185th to operate more efficiently, eliminate the need for waivers, and ensure rapid response capabilities when our nation calls.

This achievement did not happen overnight. I have worked closely with my colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as military leadership, to ensure that the 185th had a strong voice in a highly competitive federal process. From advocating for inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to pushing for authorization in long-term defense planning, we have built the case and delivered the results.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing is more than just a military installation; it’s a cornerstone of our community. It supports quality jobs, strengthens our local economy, and brings highly skilled servicemembers and their families to Sioux City. Most importantly, it plays an essential role in protecting our nation.

While this funding is a major victory, our work is not finished. I will continue fighting to ensure this investment is signed into law and that every dollar needed is fully secured to complete the runway and ramp projects. Northwest Iowa must have the infrastructure it needs to sustain this mission for the next generation.

The men and women of the 185th have never wavered in their commitment to our country. Now, we must deliver our commitment to them.