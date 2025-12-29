Richard Petersen

Richard “Pete” Petersen was born on August 19, 1931, in rural Harlan, to Harry and Luella (Rold) Petersen. After graduating high school in 1950, he entered the U.S. Army, serving as a Sergeant and rocket launcher gunner in North Korea during the Korean War. He returned home in 1954 a PROUD veteran with numerous honors, including the Combat Infantry Badge.

Pete married the love of his life, Lile Petersen, on March 14, 1953. To this union, four children were born: Mark, Brian, Tami, and Jeffery. Pete was a devoted father and grandfather; he was known for his generosity and constant support at his children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Back in Shelby County, Pete began farming with his father in 1955. His 55-year career included milking Brown Swiss cows, raising livestock, and grain farming. He was dedicated to his community, serving as a founding member of the Kirkman Volunteer Fire Department, a Douglas Township Trustee for 20 years, and Chairman of the Trustees at Kirkman United Methodist Church. He also volunteered for 30 years maintaining the flowers at Rosehill Cemetery.

Pete enjoyed playing card games such as pitch, fast track, canasta, and hand & foot. You could always catch him gathering for coffee with friends at Petersen Motors, Bert’s, and Burger King, where “everything spoken was gospel.” He and Lile loved their time spent wintering in Texas. After retirement he enjoyed gardening; especially his tomatoes and flowers. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and humor, remembered fondly for always wearing a contagious smile on his face, being generous, helping anyone in need, his famous hugs, and his one liners.

Pete passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, attaining the age of 94 years and 3 months. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Lile Petersen; and siblings, Robert Petersen, Bonnie Petersen, and Harry Petersen Jr.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Deb) Petersen of Harlan, IA, Brian Petersen of Harlan, IA, Tami (Dan) Goetz of Cedar Falls, IA, Jeffery (Cyndi) Petersen of Harlan, IA; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

An 11:00 AM Funeral Service was officiated by Rev. Sue Thomas at United Methodist Church in Kirkman, Iowa. Terry Fiscus served as an honorary casket bearer. Nicole Allen, Erik Petersen, Andrew Petersen, Richard Petersen, Jesse Petersen, Krista Lindgren, Danielle Garvin, Cody Petersen, and Chelsy Newcomb served as casket bearers. A burial with military rites by the Shelby County VFW Post Number 941 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.