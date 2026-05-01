Seven Cyclones earn Hawkeye 10 All-Conference honors; Schneider repeats as first team selection

LOCAL - After a season that ended within one game of the Class 3A State Tournament, Harlan Community was rewarded with seven selections on the 2026 Hawk-eye 10 All-Conference Baseball Teams.

Headlining the group was junior infielder and pitcher Colton Schneider, who earned First Team All-Hawkeye 10 honors for the second consecutive season.

Schneider put together one of the conference’s most dominant campaigns, batting .427 with 44 hits, 46 runs scored, 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 47 RBI while posting a 1.342 OPS.

On the mound, he was equally effective, finishing 5-0 with four saves, a 1.42 ERA, and 42 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .209 batting average.

Joining Schneider on the First Team were senior pitcher/utility player Jonas Reynolds, senior outfielder Harrison Kjergaard, and sophomore outfielder Foxx Argotsinger.

Reynolds hit .315 with 35 hits, 26 RBI, and two home runs while also serving as one of the Cyclones’ top pitchers.

He finished the season 3-1 with three saves, recording 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. Kjergaard wrapped up his senior campaign by batting .355 with 38 hits, 28 RBI, seven doubles, and three home runs, earning First Team honors for his production in the middle of the Cyclones lineup.

Argotsinger emerged as one of the conference’s top underclassmen, scoring a team-high 45 runs while batting .283.

The sophomore collected 26 hits, including seven doubles, four triples, and four home runs, drove in 28 runs, and stole 15 bases to earn First Team recognition. HCHS also placed two players on the Second Team.

Junior Gavin Eck was selected after contributing both at the plate and on the mound.

He batted .278 with 25 hits, 21 RBI, and eight doubles, while posting a 5-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 36 innings.

Junior Cade Nelson earned Second Team honors after hitting .320 with 32 hits, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored, and two home runs, finishing with an .889 OPS. Two more Cyclones received Honorable Mention recognition.

Sophomore Gavin Sisson earned the honor after making nine starts on the mound, compiling a 3-3 record with 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.

Sophomore infielder Jacob Spangenberg was also recognized after batting .291 with 32 hits, 27 runs scored, 27 RBI, and five doubles.