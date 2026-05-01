Silver Dollar Nationals shines in Shelby County Speedway debut, Thornton Jr. cashes in on $52,000

HARLAN — After months of anticipation, the 16th Annual Al Belt Custom Homes Silver Dollar Nationals officially shifted into high gear Thursday night at Shelby County Speedway, and the event wasted little time delivering the kind of racing fans had hoped for in its first appearance at the historic western Iowa facility.

The opening night of feature racing showcased everything from a breathtaking Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battle that many immediately labeled a race-of-the-year contender to Jordan Grabouski’s remarkable double victory in the IMCA Stock Car and Modified divisions. Friday followed with another packed grandstand as the nation’s top dirt late model drivers fought through qualifying heat races to secure coveted starting spots in Saturday night’s championship finale while Tripp Gaylord and Tyler Fiebelkorn added their names to the Silver Dollar Nationals record book.

For Shelby County Speedway co-promoter Gary Hopp and everyone involved in bringing one of dirt late model racing’s premier events to Harlan, the first two nights couldn’t have gone much better.

Sheppard steals Thursday thriller

Thursday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature was everything fans could have hoped for.

After qualifying sixth quickest in Group B and winning his heat race, Brandon Sheppard rolled off from the third row for the 50-lap, $15,000-to-win Malvern Bank G050 feature.

While Sheppard patiently worked forward, the early portion of the race belonged to pole sitter Devin Moran and Ryan Gustin.

The pair immediately established themselves as the class of the field, but neither driver could shake the other. Instead, they spent more than 20 laps putting on a spectacular side-by-side duel, swapping sliders corner after corner while exchanging the lead multiple times but Gustin would lead 42 laps of the event.

The two frequently raced inches apart, occasionally making slight contact as they fought for every inch of racing surface.

The hard but respectful battle captivated the packed grandstands, but it also allowed another contender to quietly enter the picture.

Running several car lengths behind the leaders, Sheppard watched the duel unfold while searching for a better line around the progressively changing racing surface.

“I was getting a hell of a show,” Sheppard said during his FloRacing victory lane interview.

“They were racing each other really hard there and I kept feeling myself slipping there on the top. I knew at some point I was going to try the bottom.”

As traffic became heavier and the outside lane began losing momentum, Sheppard committed to the bottom groove.

“The bottom started coming in,” he said.

“One and two especially, I felt like I was losing some time up there. Once we got into lap traffic it got harder to pass on the top.” His decision changed the race.

With eight laps remaining, Moran and Gustin remained locked in another fierce battle exiting Turn 4 while Sheppard drove underneath both competitors.

The three crossed the start-finish line nearly side-by-side before Sheppard officially took control.

From there, the New Berlin, Illinois driver hit his marks over the closing circuits to secure one of the most memorable victories of the Silver Dollar Nationals week.

Nick Hoffman charged to second over the final laps, while Gustin settled for third.

Moran, slipped to fourth after his lengthy battle with Gustin. Brian Shirley completed the top five.

One of the night’s strongest performances came from Ricky Thornton Jr., who advanced from the 23rd starting position to finish sixth. Defending Silver Dollar Nationals champion Hudson O’Neal climbed from 14th to seventh, while Josh Rice drove from 24th to eighth after transferring through a B-Main.

Following the race, Sheppard praised Shelby County Speedway’s track crew after extensive work prior to the feature transformed the surface.

“That was a hell of a race track compared to what we started the night with,” Sheppard said.

“I wasn’t worried because I knew Gary (Hopp) and everybody here would work on it and make it race good like they have year in and year out.”

Runner-up Nick Hoffman echoed those comments.

“Our stuff was really good,” Hoffman said.

“I don’t know what I could’ve done differently. That was one of the funnest races I’ve run all year. I finished second again, but man, that racetrack was badass.”

Grabouski dominates two divisions

While Sheppard claimed the night’s biggest prize, Jordan Grabouski enjoyed perhaps the most impressive overall performance Thursday.

The Beatrice, Nebraska standout swept both the Natural Fertilizer IMCA Modified feature and the Alexander Lawn and Landscape IMCA Stock Car feature, collecting $10,000 in winnings.

Grabouski first conquered the 30-lap Modified feature after quickly working to the front from the outside of the front row.

Once in clean air, he controlled the pace despite repeated challenges from some of the Midwest’s top Modified competitors.

Tripp Gaylord finished second after a strong run from fourth, while Shane Paris completed the podium after starting on the pole.

Todd Shute crossed fourth and Brandon Schmitt charged from 13th to finish fifth.

The Modified division drew an impressive 34 entries, requiring two B-Features to complete the starting lineup. Grabouski wasn’t finished.

Later in the evening he climbed into his IMCA Stock Car and produced another dominant performance.

Starting on the pole, Grabouski led the majority of the 30-lap contest while the battle behind him remained intense throughout the feature.

Mike Albertsen made one of the night’s biggest charges, driving from 13th to second, while Brandon Schmitt finished third.

Miciah Hidlebaugh advanced from sixth to fourth, Cameron Starry completed the top five, Dayton Ullrich finished sixth, Kelly Shryock seventh, Devin Smith eighth, Mike Nichols ninth and Mike Vondrak 10th.

The Stock Car division featured 41 entries and once again highlighted the depth of talent assembled throughout Silver Dollar Nationals week.

Friday shifts focus toward Saturday

With Thursday’s preliminary feature complete, attention quickly shifted Friday toward building the starting field for Saturday night’s $52,000-to-win Silver Dollar Nationals championship.

Instead of another full Lucas Oil feature, competitors raced through two rounds of qualifying heat races.

Passing points from both rounds determined the first 16 locked-in starters, making every position gained critical.

Sheppard continued his strong week by winning his second-round heat after opening with a fourth-place finish in the first round.

Jonathan Davenport also captured a heat victory while former Silver Dollar Nationals champions and current Lucas Oil and World of Outlaws title contenders Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Brian Shirley, Ryan Gustin, Devin Moran and Nick Hoffman all secured guaranteed starting positions.

By night’s end, Thornton had earned the pole position for Saturday’s championship race alongside Pierce on the front row.

Joining them among the locked-in starters were Sheppard, Moran, O’Neal, Clay Stuckey, Shirley, Gustin, Davenport, Hoffman, Max Blair, Chase Junghans, Tad Pospisil, Overton, Dan Ebert and Dillon McCowan.

The remainder of Saturday’s starting field would be filled through B-Mains and a last chance qualifier, ensuring plenty of drama still remained before championship night.

Gaylord captures Modified victory

While the Late Model teams concentrated on qualifying, the IMCA Modifieds raced for a $2,000 pay-day Friday night.

Tripp Gaylord took full advantage of his front-row starting position.

Starting from the pole, Gaylord led all 20 laps to score one of the biggest victories of his season.

Ethan Braaksma put together one of the night’s best drives, charging from 12th to second.

Thursday double-feature winner Jordan Grabouski rallied from the 18th starting spot to finish fourth, while Shane Paris rounded out the top five.

Chevy Hadan, Izac Mallicoat, Jeff James, Bryson Yeager and Brad Bergren completed the top ten in another highly competitive field.

Fiebelkorn adds Sport Compact victory

Tyler Fiebelkorn closed Friday night’s program with a convincing victory in the $1,000-to-win Sport Compact feature.

After winning his heat race earlier in the evening, Fiebelkorn started alongside Joe Baker on the front row before taking command of the 12-lap feature.

Baker finished second while Camden Nehring completed the podium.

Lennie Anders crossed fourth and Josh Deist rounded out the top five.

Levi Volkert, Jim Cahill, Stefen Halm, Cammey Hast and Shannon Mahlberg completed the top ten.

As Friday night came to a close, anticipation only continued to build.

The first 16 positions in Saturday night’s championship field had been secured, but dozens of drivers still had one final opportunity to race their way into one of dirt late model racing’s richest events.

Thornton caps historic weekend with $52,000 Silver Dollar Nationals victory

By the time Saturday night arrived, Shelby County Speedway had already hosted two unforgettable nights of racing.

The grandstands were once again packed, campers filled every available space around the fairgrounds, and fans from across the country lined the fences waiting for one final showdown.

With a record purse, one of the strongest fields in dirt late model racing assembled and the prestige that comes with winning one of the sport’s marquee events on the line, the stage was set for a memorable conclusion to the 16th Annual Al Belt Custom Homes Silver Dollar Nationals. The weekend belonged to Ricky Thornton Jr.

After earning the pole position through Friday night’s qualifying format, Thornton wasted little time proving he had the car to beat in Saturday’s 80-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finale.

Thornton set the tone before the feature even began, posting the fastest lap during A-Main hot laps with a blistering 13.389-second circuit.

When the green flag waved, Thornton launched into Turn 1 ahead of front-row starter Bobby Pierce and immediately established control of the race.

While the field behind him shuffled for position, Thornton focused on maintaining clean air and staying ahead of traffic as the race settled into a long green-flag run.

As the laps clicked away, Jonathan Davenport began putting together one of the strongest charges of the evening.

Starting ninth, Davenport methodically picked off competitors one by one. He worked past Hudson O’Neal, Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard and several other Lucas Oil stars to move into second place, but every time he appeared ready to challenge, Thornton had an answer.

Whether hugging the bottom groove or maneuvering through heavy lapped traffic, Thornton consistently maintained just enough of an advantage to keep Davenport at bay.

When the checkered flag finally flew after 80 grueling laps, Thornton crossed the stripe first to collect one of the biggest victories of his career and the coveted Silver Dollar Nationals championship.