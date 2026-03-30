Stangl signs to continue basketball career at Morningside

MANNING — IKM-Manning senior Anna Stangl signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Morningside University, where she will continue both her education and basketball career.

Stangl has been a pivotal piece of the Wolves’ success over the past four seasons, finishing her career with 1,134 points, 423 re-bounds, 221 assists, and 205 steals. She surpassed the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season in a matchup against Missouri Valley on February 3.

A standout multi-sport athlete, Stangl has competed in volleyball, basketball, track and field, and softball during her time at IKM-Manning.

Morningside is coming off a 13-15 season competing in the NAIA.

At Right: Anna Stangl (Middle) is joined by her parents Abbey and Aaron Stangl as she signs her letter of intent at IKM-Manning High School to continue her playing career at Morningside University in Sioux City. (Photo Contributed)