USDA announces $12 billion in bridge payments for farmers

NATIONWIDE — President Donald J. Trump, joined by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, members of Congress, and farmers from several states, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will make $12 billion in one-time bridge payments available to American farmers. The funding is intended to address temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. Officials said the support is designed to help producers manage current economic pressures until new farm bill programs take effect in 2026.

According to USDA, up to $11 billion of the total will fund the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) Program, which provides relief for row-crop producers of barley, chickpeas, corn, cotton, lentils, oats, peanuts, peas, rice, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, and several oilseed crops. The program will compensate farmers for a portion of modeled losses attributed to elevated input costs, inflation, and market challenges, including foreign competition. Payments will be based on national loss averages using data from the Farm Service Agency, the Economic Research Service, and USDA market projections.

Producers who qualify for FBA may receive payments by February 28, 2026. Farmers must complete accurate acreage reporting for the 2025 crop year by 5 p.m. ET on December 19, 2025. Commodity-specific payment rates are expected by the end of the month. Crop insurance will not be required for participation, though USDA encourages farmers to consider new risk-management tools available through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The remaining $1 billion in funding will support commodities not included in the FBA Program—such as specialty crops and sugar—with details still under development. All bridge payments will be administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act. Producers may submit questions or meeting requests to: farmerbridge@usda.gov

Secretary Rollins said the goal of the program is to provide “quick relief” as new trade policies and market access efforts develop. “The plan we are announcing today ensures American farmers can continue to plan for the next crop year,” she said.

Reaction from Iowa officials and agricultural groups

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the assistance will help ease pressure on farmers dealing with low commodity prices and high input costs. “Farmers want reliable markets for their products, not government aid,” Naig said, emphasizing the need for expanded trade opportunities, passage of a modernized Farm Bill, and broader access to E15.

Senator Chuck Grassley said many Iowa farmers are likely to qualify for assistance, noting similarities to support programs used during earlier trade disputes. Grassley cited input costs and commodity price trends as ongoing challenges. “This program is for farmers who are facing severe losses due to high input costs, falling commodity prices, and international trade troubles,” he said. Applications must be submitted to USDA by December 19.

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson said the organization appreciates the financial support, which he described as important for farmers experiencing the lowest farm income levels in 15 years. Johnson also highlighted the value of including farmer representatives in policy discussions. “Farmers don’t want aid—they want a level playing field—and this package provides critical support while broader trade discussions continue,” he said.

Iowa Corn Growers Association President Mark Mueller welcomed the assistance, noting the financial strain caused by low prices, high input costs, and limited market access. He urged policymakers to pursue long-term solutions, including passage of the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025, which would expand year-round E15 availability. Mueller also encouraged continued efforts to open new export markets for corn and corn products.